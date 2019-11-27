Later in life artist exhibits work at Hackney Picturehouse

Pam Miller and Jane Bednall. Grace Graham

An artist who picked up her paint brush again in later life has had her work exhibited at Hackney Picturehouse.

Wild Flowers on Hackney Marshes by Jane Bednall. Wild Flowers on Hackney Marshes by Jane Bednall.

Jane Bednall, 67, was once a keen painter - but life as a single mother and her work teaching in the East End meant she had little time to do it - until now. Her watercolour paintings are inspired by the nature she see's around her. She told the Gazette: "I'm very fortunate to live in the inner city yet to be on the edge of wonderful green space - I can walk for ages on the marshes and not cross a road."

Jane moved to Hackney in the '70s and got her degree while squatting in London Fields.

"I love Hackney but it's changing," she said. "A lot of people are getting pushed out due to gentrification. It was such a diverse community and now it's becoming more of a rich person's paradise."

Jane Bednall and Pam Miller's exhibition at the Hackney Picturehouse. Jane Bednall and Pam Miller's exhibition at the Hackney Picturehouse.

Her new paintings are a world away from the political, acrylic collages she created in the 70s.

Jane's dad also painted and he inspires her work.

The exhibition is also showcasing Pam Miller's paintings and ends this month at the Mare Street cinema.