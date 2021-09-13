News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney builds receive national architecture awards

Holly Chant

Published: 11:30 AM September 13, 2021    Updated: 12:05 PM September 13, 2021
Genesis, the floating church, was designed by Denizen Works and Tony Tucker. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Two Hackney builds, including a floating church have been awarded RIBA National architecture awards. - Credit: Archant

A Hackney barge turned floating church and a mixed-use development in the borough have received national architecture awards. 

The 2021 RIBA National awards celebrate the work of architects across the UK. Fifty-four winners were selected by an expert jury from a shortlist of regional winners. 

Interior of Genesis Floating Church.

Genesis Floating Church is moored in Hackney Wick. It has a kitchen and doubles as a community centre. - Credit: Denizen Works

Genesis Floating Church, which is moored in Hackney Wick, and The Tiger Way development in Hackney Downs had previously been awarded RIBA London awards.

The barge was converted into a place of worship by architects Denizen Works, which are based in Hackney City Farm Yard on Goldsmiths Row. 

Tiger Way is a mixed-use development in Hackney Downs. 

Tiger Way is an innovative mixed-use development in Hackney Downs. - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Mixed-use development Tiger Way is a Hawkins/Brown project which has provided Hackney Downs with a new primary school and nursery and was funded through the sale of 89 private sale residential apartments located on the same site. 

To see all RIBA National 2021 winners visit www.architecture.com/awards-and-competitions-landing-page/awards/riba-national-awards




Planning and Development
Hackney News

