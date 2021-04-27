News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ricky Gervais cat portrait helps raise thousands for charity

Holly Evans

Published: 3:46 PM April 27, 2021   
World famous monkey and artist, Pockets Warhol. 

World famous monkey and artist, Pockets Warhol. - Credit: Pockets Warhol

A portrait of Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon’s cat Pickle has raised more than £3,000 in an auction organised by Hackney’s first animal charity Feline Friends London.

The painting, which has been drawn by a capuchin monkey in Ontario, Canada is raising funds for the cat rescue charity to pay veterinary bills and to help rehome stray cats.  

After discovering Pickle in a London squat along with 15 other cats, she was adopted by actor and comedian Ricky Gervais and his partner Jane Fallon, both long-term advocates for animal rights.

Since then, she has become a well-known fixture on social media, with her own Twitter account and several appearances on the comedian’s Instagram.

Her Twitter @PickliciousF has gained over 47k followers.  

Pockets Warhol, the monkey behind the drawing, is a familiar name within the art world and has sold a number of his paintings to celebrities to raise money for various causes.

A portrait of Pickles the cat by the famous monkey artist Pockets Warhol.

A portrait of Pickles the cat by the famous monkey artist Pockets Warhol. - Credit: Pockets Warhol

A resident of Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary, Pockets Warhol has previously collaborated with Ricky Gervais in 2015 when raising money for animal welfare. 

After a year of financial insecurity due to Covid-19, Feline Friends London are hoping the auction will help boost their fundraising activities and allow them to continue providing vet treatments for vulnerable cats.

A kitten rescued by Feline Friends London.

A kitten rescued by Feline Friends London. - Credit: Feline Friends London.

Established in 2013, the charity aims to promote cat welfare, responsible ownership and to help prevent the number of unwanted and feral cats.

Covid-19 has limited the charity’s fundraising activities, meaning all donations and funds from the auction are vital to continue their work.  

Now recognised as an animal partner of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, the charity has grown to include between 100 to 150 volunteers across London.

During the last week alone, they have rescued a mum and her three kittens, a pair of elderly brothers from Brixton and a 12-year-old female cat whose owner had passed away. All cats are vet checked, wormed and microchipped before being rehomed.  

Feline Friends London helps people adopt or foster rescued cats like this pair of kittens. 

Feline Friends London helps people adopt or foster rescued cats like this pair of kittens. - Credit: Feline Friends London

The auction has been supported by Ricky Gervais who has contributed an additional signed autograph photo of himself with Pickle. The bidding war will end at midnight (UK time) on May 2.  

To support Feline Friends London, to adopt or foster a cat, visit felinefriendslondon.uk

Finn is one of the many cats saved by Feline Friends London. 

Finn is one of the many cats saved by Feline Friends London. - Credit: Feline Friends London


