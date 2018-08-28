Search

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:42 17 December 2018

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

Ridley Road Market traders could get new weatherproof stalls, free WiFi and card machines in a £1.5million makeover thanks to funding from Sadiq Khan.

Sadiq Khan, seen here meeting a local on his 2016 campaign trail, has given £770,000 from his Good Growth Fund. Picture: Sam GelderSadiq Khan, seen here meeting a local on his 2016 campaign trail, has given £770,000 from his Good Growth Fund. Picture: Sam Gelder

The mayor of London awarded Hackney Council £770,000 from his Good Growth Fund to invest in the historic retail street – a grant that will be matched by the town hall.

Council chiefs say it goes some way to delivering on their first pledge from the ongoing Dalston Conversation, a consultation on the area’s future as it continues to be eyed up by property developers.

Protecting the market has also been one of the first things mentioned by people taking part in the survey, particularly given the recent threat to traders at the indoor Ridley Road Shopping Village.

As well as improvements for stallholders, the market will also be getting green spaces for traders and shoppers and pedestrianised areas.

New traffic and parking restrictions will also be implemented to make it easier for businesses to set up and help improve walking and cycling along the road when the market isn’t open.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Dalston is changing, but Ridley Road Market is here to stay. We are determined to deliver on our pledge that existing residents and businesses shouldn’t be excluded from the opportunities that change will bring.

“In September I pledged we would protect and improve Ridley Road Market so existing traders could thrive, and I believe these proposals will be part of doing just that – ensuring stallholders can compete with the high street and making it more accessible for shoppers.

“Local people have been clear about how much they value the market and public spaces like Ridley Road, which is why – together with supporting businesses facing eviction from the Shopping Village – we’ll do everything in our power to ensure they remain at the heart of the community and invest in them for the future.”

Hundreds of people have responded to the Dalston Conversation since it launched in September. For more information and to have your say, visit dalstonconversation.commonplace.is.

