Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears Archant

Ridley Road Market will run seven days a week until March, the council has announced.

The iconic market will be trialling Sunday trading between 10am and 4pm as well as its usual trading days.

The council announced the trial in their newsletter: "Shoppers can expect street food from a variety of international cuisines, clothing and footwear, children's toys & educational resources, electronic devices, household essentials and of course - fresh fruit and veg!"

The council is currently running consultations to raise stall fees and introduce new rules and regulations including having traders sign in and out every day.

Last month the Gazette reported traders were concerned rising pitch fees and tough new regulations could force them out.

Hackney Council's director of public realm, Aled Richards, said: "We're committed to protecting the unique character of Ridley Road Market.

"After a lot of hard work by the council and traders, we increased occupancy rates by 3 per cent last year, and have secured £1.5m [from Sadiq Khan] to invest in the market over the next few years.

"The proposals we are consulting on are aimed at making sure that Ridley Road - and all our markets - fund themselves so they can continue to grow and thrive."