Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, says new analysis

Analysis by a driving instructor group has revealed Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, with 2,828 casualties per billion vehicle miles.

The group Local Driving School analysed Department for Transport 2021 data to reveal the UK’s most dangerous roads for drivers. They say Hackney tops the list.

With nearly 3,000 casualties per billion miles driven, the incidence of traffic casualties is far greater than the UK average of 521.

The data also shows how junctions and other conditions increase the chances of an accident.

The analysis found that nearly 70 per cent of incidents in 2020 occurred in Urban areas, with the most dangerous roads having a 30mph limit.

More than 52,000 collisions occurred on this type of road. Daylight and "fine" conditions were, perhaps surprisingly, found to cause the most accidents.

The majority, 71.2pc of accidents occurred during daylight, and overall, 62,698 incidents occurred with dry road conditions, making up 68.7pc of total accidents in 2020.

Staggered or T-junctions were also involved in the most accidents, present in 25,626 incidents per billion vehicle miles driven.

Claire Davies, marketing manager at Local Driving School said: “Always stay alert to any movement on the pavement. Take care driving past people walking erratically, and watch out for children near the roadside.

"As you approach people near a pedestrian crossing, slow in anticipation of someone stepping out.

“The use of mirrors is a necessity too. Check mirrors especially when turning or switching lanes in urban areas."

Claire continued: "The results show that incidents often happen when you least expect them. While more collisions occur in fair weather and daylight than in other road conditions, perhaps due to more drivers on the road at these times, this could also be due to a relaxing of hazard perception and situational awareness in the conditions deemed the safest.

“Always stay alert when driving - these results show incidents are far more likely to happen in normal conditions, on low-speed roads.”

UK roads are however, currently safer than ever before. In 2020, there were 91,199 accidents, down from 117,536 in 2019.