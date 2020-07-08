7 Hackney rooftop bars and terraces

Now that bars are reopening, enjoy a beer or a cocktail under the sun in these Hackney and Shoredhitch rooftop bars and terraces.

Netil 360

1 Westgate St, Hackney, E8 3RL

The unencumbered view of the city is spectacular and worth legging it up nine flights of stairs.

The later in the evening you go, the higher the risk of waiting in a que that can spiral down several flights of stairs. Pimms and Aperol Spritz on tap. Astroturf on rooftop. Positive vibes.

NT’s

207, 1 Westgate St, Hackney, E8 3RL

Around the corner from Netil 360, is the grungier (in a good way) NT’s - a warehouse style cocktail bar.

The rooftop terrace looks over the overground line and onto the city skyline.

Queen of Hoxton

1 -5 Curtain Rd, Hackney, EC2A 3JX

A multi-purpose space that includes a rooftop, which is home to the venue’s film club and various pop-ups and themed events throughout the year.

In pre-coronavirus days, the basement bar played host to gigs, cabaret and comedy shows, while the drag bingo and weekly parties carried on into the night on the ground floor.

Golden Bee

Singer St, Old Street, EC1V 9DD

A rooftop lounge and cocktail bar on top of a club in the heart of Shoreditch, Golden Bee is a place to end your working day or start your evening in.

You can enjoy a drink whatever the weather, thanks to a retractable canopy. Food available.

Boundary Hotel

2-4 Boundary St, Hackney, E2 7DD

Open all year round whatever the weather, soak up east London and city views in style Boundary’s rooftop bar and grill.

Perfect for lunch, afternoon and evening cocktails, or a date night. Walk-in only.

Dalston Roof Park

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin St, Dalston, E8 3DL

A hip bar right in the heart of Dalston and another great spot for afternoon drinks in the sun.

All profits go to charities that empower young people and businesses. Closed when raining.

The Red Lion

41 Hoxton St, Hackney, N1 6NH

A bit of a hidden and tucked-away treasure, the Red Lion manages to keep it casual and cosy even when busy.

Pizzas, hotdogs and burgers for food. Food and drink deals on every day.