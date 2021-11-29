News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boxpark reveals plans for Shoreditch rooftop garden

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:36 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 12:16 PM November 29, 2021
Boxpark Shoreditch has revealed plans for a new rooftop garden

Boxpark has revealed plans for a new rooftop garden at its Shoreditch branch. 

The pop-up shopping mall and food hall, made of shipping containers, describes its new proposals as inspired by the "overwhelming customer demand" for urban gardens and access to green space". 

The plans feature a spacious seating area surrounded by plants, which could help curb the spread of Covid by providing more outdoor seating space for customers.

Matthew McMillan, head of development at Boxpark, hopes the proposals will be "welcomed" by the local community.

A computer generated image of the plans, which would see a spacious seating area and green space added.

A computer generated image of the plans, which would see a spacious seating area and green space added to the top of the Shoreditch site - Credit: Boxpark

He said:  "[Shoreditch] is significantly underprovided for with outdoor green spaces and parks compared to the rest of the capital.

"After we all have spent so long stuck indoors over the past 18 months, we want to provide a beautiful new rooftop garden experience at the heart of the city."

A planning application for the new proposals, which could create around 95 jobs for the community, was submitted on Friday, November 26. 

