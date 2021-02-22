Artist fundraising to paint mural designed through free workshops

Published: 5:27 PM February 22, 2021

A Hackney artist is fundraising more than £7,500 to deliver free art workshops and paint a mural on a community centre in Tower Hamlets.

People who sign up for the creative sessions will help design a 20m by 8.2m mural for their teacher, Rose Hill, to produce on a wall of the Sundial Centre in Shipton Street.

Techniques taught at the free workshops - of which there will be 12 hours' worth - will include drawing, painting and pattern design.

To pull the project off, Rose needs £7,645 to pay for art supplies and her time at a discounted rate.

The founder of Rose Hill Designs said: "It feels like it will really bring the community together.

"Ever since the whole coronavirus thing I was trying to work out how could I help in the best way I know how, and the way I know is art and creativity."

Rose, who was born in Islington and who won her first art competition aged six, has ideas about what the mural will look like but wants it to be designed through the sessions, which will be suitable for all abilities.

Rose Hill, of Rose Hill Designs - Credit: Eddie Bradley

"I don't know exactly how it will look but I know it will be patterned," Rose told the Gazette. "As the workshops go on we will have more and more of the design coming together.

“I think it will be a really beautiful project. I think it will be really interesting, it might be something really different from what I imagine."

She has already partnered with numerous organisations on the project, including a charity for children and young people with Down's Syndrome, Downright Excellent (DEx), East London Cares, LinkAge Plus and Columbia Primary School.

If all goes to plan, the workshops will take place this summer, Rose said.

Her fundraiser launched on February 11 and has already raised more than £1,000.

“I am really excited to say that we are 15 per cent funded in a week," Rose said. "I have busted a gut – I went around the area and went into all the shops where I live."

Donate at www.spacehive.com/colourpop-tower-hamlets-community-centre#/idea



