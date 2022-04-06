News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Oreo the Hamster found abandoned in soiled cage on Dalston street

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:19 PM April 6, 2022
Oreo the hamster was found abandoned on Pembury Street in Hackney

Oreo the hamster was found abandoned on Pembury Street in Hackney - Credit: RSPCA

An abandoned hamster has been rescued from a Dalston street after being found in a dirty and soiled cage. 

The female hamster was found on Pembury Road in Dalston by a member of the public at around 8pm last Friday (April 1). 

They contacted the RSPCA, and the organisation is now appealing for information on how the hamster came to be abandoned. 

RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Nicola Thomas has since collected the Syrian hamster and is caring for her at home.

She said the "poor hamster" was abandoned on the street in a soiled metal and purple plastic cage. 

The purple, metal and plastic cage Oreo was found in

The purple, metal and plastic cage Oreo was found in - Credit: RSPCA

"Thankfully, someone found her and contacted us for help," Nicola added. 

"I took her home with me where I cleaned up her cage and gave her some much-needed care and attention."

Nicola continues to foster the hamster, now called Oreo, but if no owner comes forward she will be rehomed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March
  2. 2 £25k of luxury watches recovered as Stamford Hill man charged
  3. 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Hackney
  1. 4 5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter
  2. 5 Cover-up campaign: Action taken against Shoreditch digital ads
  3. 6 Platinum Jubilee: Stoke Newington man joins Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace
  4. 7 How many Covid patients are there in north London hospitals?
  5. 8 Oreo the Hamster found abandoned in soiled cage on Dalston street
  6. 9 All Points East 2022: Opening night line-up confirmed
  7. 10 Guilty: Gang smuggled £3.5m drugs from Jamaica in sweet potato deliveries

The animal rescue officer says there are lots of reports of small animals like hamsters being abandoned.

Nicola says hamsters have "complex needs". 

She urges anyone who is considering getting a pet to do their research and make sure they can look after their adopted animal for the rest of their life.

She said: “We know people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets - and right now we’re all facing a cost of living crisis which is putting a strain on people’s finances - but abandoning your animals is never the answer."

“If you’re struggling please reach out for help from friends or family, or charities like ourselves.”

Anyone with information on how the Oreo the hamster came to be abandoned is asked to call the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To see all of the hamsters and other RSPCA animals who need a home, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

To help the charity continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit www.rspca.org.uk or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

London Live News
Pets
RSPCA
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

The Blackface incident was filmed on Lordship Road in Stoke Newington

Ultra-orthodox Jewish group says blackface on Purim was 'unacceptable'

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Two fire engines attended a Hackney fire on Ridley Road

London Fire Brigade

Ridley Road flat damaged by midnight blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents have reported more incidents of vandalism to cars. Pic: PA Images

Climate Emergency

Lentil-toting activists claim to be deflating SUV tyres in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Woman with nose piercing and hijab taking a selfie

London Live News

Plea date set for man accused of Yasmin Begum killing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon