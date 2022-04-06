Oreo the hamster was found abandoned on Pembury Street in Hackney - Credit: RSPCA

An abandoned hamster has been rescued from a Dalston street after being found in a dirty and soiled cage.

The female hamster was found on Pembury Road in Dalston by a member of the public at around 8pm last Friday (April 1).

They contacted the RSPCA, and the organisation is now appealing for information on how the hamster came to be abandoned.

RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Nicola Thomas has since collected the Syrian hamster and is caring for her at home.

She said the "poor hamster" was abandoned on the street in a soiled metal and purple plastic cage.

The purple, metal and plastic cage Oreo was found in - Credit: RSPCA

"Thankfully, someone found her and contacted us for help," Nicola added.

"I took her home with me where I cleaned up her cage and gave her some much-needed care and attention."

Nicola continues to foster the hamster, now called Oreo, but if no owner comes forward she will be rehomed.

The animal rescue officer says there are lots of reports of small animals like hamsters being abandoned.

Nicola says hamsters have "complex needs".

She urges anyone who is considering getting a pet to do their research and make sure they can look after their adopted animal for the rest of their life.

She said: “We know people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets - and right now we’re all facing a cost of living crisis which is putting a strain on people’s finances - but abandoning your animals is never the answer."

“If you’re struggling please reach out for help from friends or family, or charities like ourselves.”

Anyone with information on how the Oreo the hamster came to be abandoned is asked to call the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To see all of the hamsters and other RSPCA animals who need a home, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

To help the charity continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit www.rspca.org.uk or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.