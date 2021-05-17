RuPaul's Drag Race star joins Sadiq Khan to launch eating out campaign
William Mata
- Credit: Greater London Authority
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash joined London Mayor Sadiq Khan to launch a campaign promoting restaurants, as customers return inside from today (May 17).
Hackney-based Bimini met the Mayor of London at Mildreds Restaurant in Camden for some ‘vegan treats’ as part of the London Eats campaign.
Other celebrities, including football manager Harry Redknapp and singer Jessie Ware, joined Bimini in making surprise tannoy announcements on the Tube network.
It is all to launch the scheme, which promotes safe restaurant, pub, and bar dining as coronavirus restrictions are eased - with indoor eating allowed for the first time this year.
On their Instagram account, Bimini wrote: “Had a gorgeous brunch at @mildredsrestaurants and a chat about the importance of supporting venues and businesses, particularly queer spaces, now that London is back open again.
“We’re one step closer to being fully together again and the energy in the air is electrifying.”
They added: “Also if you go to Camden listen out for my voice on the tannoy, recommending my favourite foodie delights in nearby Camden Lock.”
At the time of writing, almost 90,000 had ‘liked’ the post.
London Eats will also see longer Sunday opening at Borough Market and the reopening of other food markets.
It is the first part of the Mayor’s year-long ‘Let’s Do London’ campaign to promote the capital, that will see the 10 day Taste of London fayre return to Regent’s Park this summer.
Mr Khan said: “The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic with too many jobs lost and under threat.
“As the government continues with the road map and more businesses are able to open up, we are joining with famous chefs, foodies and hospitality venues to celebrate our city’s world-renowned industry.
“There is no doubt that our capital has the greatest food and drink offer in the world,” he added.
“I’m proud to be getting the message out to Londoners and people across the country that the capital is ready and waiting to welcome you safely once again.”