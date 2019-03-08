BMX stars Ryan Taylor and Jake 100 ride 100 miles for Hackney Wick anti-knife crime charity

"Jake100", a wheelie expert, with Ryan Taylor, a professional BMX rider. Picture: The Wickers Charity The Wickers Charity

BMX star Ryan Taylor is embarking on a 100 mile ride on a specially adapted bike to raise money for The Wickers anti-knife crime charity.

The professional rider has been training for eight weeks in preparation for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey course on Sunday.

He will be joined by his close pal and wheelie maestro Jake100, the co-organiser of the BikeStormz event which encourages youths to put down their knives and pick up their bikes. Last summer the pair were joined in central London by 4,000 teenagers on bikes to ride together in protest of the rise of violent crime that is plaguing the capital.

Ryan, who was asked to represent Team GB at the 2020 Olympics, said: "I wanted to take on a challenge and riding 100 miles on a BMX is no easy feat but I'm determined to finish."

"The youth today are sick and tired of hearing about the endless violence of knife crime, it's time for it to stop and that's what this ride is all about."

Money raised will go towards The Wickers, which provides a safe haven at St Mary of Eton, as well as recreational and learning opportunities to children aged eight to 18-years-old.

To sponsor them see justgiving.com/fundraising/jakeo100.