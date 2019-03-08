Search

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

PUBLISHED: 11:50 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 04 November 2019

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Renters in Hackney are paying £6,000 a year more than they were in 2012, new figures show.

The average private rent for the borough has increased from £1,213 per month in 2012 to £1,712 per month this year.

The stats were published by City Hall, and mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reiterated calls for rent controls in the capital as first laid out in his Reform Private Renting report this summer.

His proposals include establishing a new London Private Rent Commission, with renters on its board, to implement and enforce measures to reduce rents and keep them down.

Other recommendations include introducing open-ended tenancies and increasing landlord-to-tenant notice periods to four months.

Mr Khan said: "Ever-increasing rents are hitting Londoners hard.

"My plans set out how rent control would be carefully designed to bring down rents for Londoners whilst making sure there is investment in new and existing housing."

The mayor has no control over rents, but has demanded the government gives him more power to bring London in line with other major cities such as Berlin and New York.

Generation Rent director Dan Wilson Craw said: "High rents are holding back London. Whether you earn too little to move out of your parents' home, or you can't start a family without moving away from your community, the cost of putting a roof over our head is preventing too many us from living the life we want."

