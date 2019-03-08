Search

Sadiq Khan funding will deliver 100 more council homes in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 13:27 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 30 April 2019

The flagship King's Crescent Estate will see 28 homes converted to council housing. Picture: James Everett

The flagship King's Crescent Estate will see 28 homes converted to council housing. Picture: James Everett

James Everett Photography

Hackney will get an extra 100 council homes thanks to a grant from Sadiq Khan.

Nine homes on the Colville Estate will become council rent. Picture: Peter LandersNine homes on the Colville Estate will become council rent. Picture: Peter Landers

The town hall was given £45.5million from the mayor of London's Building Council Homes for Londoners programme last year, and has now set out where it will be spent.

Some £10m will go towards converting 100 homes the council is building as part of its estate regeneration project to council housing. Without the cash, they would have either been for shared-ownership or for private sale.

It includes 32 homes on the flagship King's Crescent Estate, 25 on the Nightingale, 23 on De Beauvoir, nine on the Colville, six on Frampton Park, six across two projects in Hoxton and three homes at Tower Court.

Mayor Phil Glanville said: “This funding is vital, and means 100 more families in desperate need of a council home will have one. Sadiq Khan's support for council housebuilding means we have the long-term financial security to invest in finding new sites to develop homes.”

The rest of the £35.5 million funding will be used to help build a further 2,000 new homes, on sites yet to be identified, starting in 2022 – as well as supporting the delivery of homes for shared ownership on existing schemes.

