Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe where you live?

Published: 9:30 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM June 24, 2021

The murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted from a south London street in March, ignited conversations around street safety in London boroughs and across the UK.

The case of missing Agnes Akom from Brent is another stark reminder of the dangers women may face when travelling around the city, particularly in light of remains being found recently in Neasden in connection with the 20-year-olds disappearance.

But incidents like the fatal shooting Patrick Anzy in Dalston and the stabbing of Islington flower seller Tony Eastlake in Islington show how issues around street safety affect all Londoners.

As crime increases and restrictions ease, following a dip in offences likely caused by the third lockdown, the paper has created a north London survey to find out where residents feel unsafe and safe in Hackney, Islington, Brent and Kilburn, and why.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts, fears and concerns as well as solutions to make north London streets safer.

Loading…