News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe where you live?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:30 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 11:42 AM June 24, 2021
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

An ambulance called to Hackney crime hotspot Gillett Square in Hackney. - Credit: Robert Beckford

The murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted from a south London street in March, ignited conversations around street safety in London boroughs and across the UK. 

The case of missing Agnes Akom from Brent is another stark reminder of the dangers women may face when travelling around the city, particularly in light of remains being found recently in Neasden in connection with the 20-year-olds disappearance.  

But incidents like the fatal shooting Patrick Anzy in Dalston and the stabbing of Islington flower seller Tony Eastlake in Islington show how issues around street safety affect all Londoners. 

As crime increases and restrictions ease, following a dip in offences likely caused by the third lockdown, the paper has created a north London survey to find out where residents feel unsafe and safe in Hackney, Islington, Brent and Kilburn, and why. 

Residents are invited to share their thoughts, fears and concerns as well as solutions to make north London streets safer. 

You may also want to watch:

Hackney News
Brent News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ash with his Hungry Beast team on Kingsland Road. 

Food and Drink

Owner of UK's first vegan Indian takeaway: 'I have shaken the entire...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Quality: Original.; Film Title: Die Another Day.; Photo Credit: © Patrick Demarchelier.; For further

Film

5 films you may not know where shot in Hackney

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Adrian Shaw, 28, of City Road, Hoxton. 

Women's Safety

Man found guilty after brutal attack of sex worker in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney trader Tim Sanderson at his Chatsworth Road shop Sweet Interiors. 

Hackney Council

Chatsworth Road trader told to pay up to £455 for licence to sell on...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus