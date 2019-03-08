Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Scandalous' 44% rise in Hackney's food bank use revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:40 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 25 April 2019

Jennette Arnold

Jennette Arnold

Archant

A staggering rise in Hackney’s food bank use has been revealed in “scandalous” data published by The Trussell Trust today.

The charity's figures reveal 6,112 three day emergency food supplies were given out in the borough between April 2018 and March 2019: a rise of 44 per cent on the previous year.

London Assembly Member Jennette Arnold OBE was quick to condemn the government's record, drawing parallels between welfare reforms such as Universal Credit – an online-only system combining six legacy benefits into one monthly payment – and the growing number of people struggling to feed themselves.

“Sadly, these figures are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “But they should provide a wake-up call for the Government.

You may also want to watch:

“They must now urgently step in to address the issue of low pay and fully confront the consequences of their disastrous welfare reforms. [...]

“It is scandalous that we are continuing to see a growing dependence on food banks in our community.”

Ms Arnold added: “Whilst the Government is well aware of the key factors that are driving so many local families into food poverty, they are choosing not to act. Instead, they are shamefully passing on their duty of care to most vulnerable in society onto charities and a beleaguered public sector.

“The future of so many young Londoners is being blighted by the inaction of Government. Malnutrition impacts on physical and social well-being and most importantly can affect the cognitive development of children.”

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Universal Credit simplifies an out-of-date, complex system with evidence showing the claimants are getting into work faster and staying in work longer.”

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Alexander warns Salford will not be sulking

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and head coach Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with Salford City boss Graham Alexander (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LTA chief Lloyd hails impact of Fed Cup tie on Hackney

The Great Britain team celebrate during day two of the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.

Janssen ‘part of the team’ for this season at least

Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen (left) comes on for the substituted Lucas Moura towards the end of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

McAnuff pays tribute to O’s fans after incredible show of faith

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates scoring away to Harrogate Town in front of the travelling support (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions have two more chances to clinch first-ever BBL Championship crown

London Lions Justin Robinson looks to shoot against Cheshire Phoenix (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists