Scholarships launched for young people in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:23 PM February 5, 2021   
Picture of exterior of Here East in Olympic Park.

Here East is based in Olympic Park. - Credit: GG Archard

Olympic Park's Here East has launched a new scholarship programme for secondary school pupils living in Hackney and neighbouring boroughs. 

The programme will provide full undergraduate tuition and a maintenance grant worth £2,700, giving three young people the chance to study at Staffordshire University London and the Liverpool Media Academy (LMA) based at the Olympic Park campus. 

The scholarships start in September and are aimed at pupils who are the first in their families to go to university, face financial barriers or are caregivers. 

Gavin Poole, chief executive of Here East, said: “Ensuring that young people in east London benefit from the academic institutions and business at Here East has always been a high priority for us and we are delighted to launch this scholarship programme and make a real contribution to the lives of young people in our area."

Students will also have access to work placements and mentorship from businesses based at Here East, including Sports Interactive, which develops the video game Football Manager; BT Sport; Matchesfashion and fitness app Fiit. 

Find out more and apply at www.hereeast.com/news/here-east-launches-scholarship-programme

