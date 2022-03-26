Althea at the protest of Child Q, whose school has apologised for the 15-year-old’s “harrowing” experience - Credit: Julia Gregory LDR

The school where a black girl was strip-searched while on her period has apologised for the teenager's “harrowing” experience at the hands of police officers.

Known only as Child Q, a safeguarding report found that the 15-year-old had been taken out of an exam and searched after staff thought she smelt of cannabis.

They asked for advice from the Safer Schools police officer, who told them to call police.

The governing body at her school, which cannot be named to protect her identity, said: “The incident involving Child Q is harrowing, and we understand and share the sadness and anger that is being felt by the community.

“While the school was not aware that a strip-search was taking place, we wholly accept that the child should not have been left in the situation that she was.

“For this, we have offered a full and formal apology to Child Q and her family, and continue to work with them to provide what support we can.”

The two police officers who carried out the strip-search have been removed from frontline duties.

Child Q has launched legal action against the Met Police and the school.

What happened at the school has traumatised the teenager and her family and led to a series of protests in Hackney, with people calling for an end to officers in schools.

Hackney’s mayor has called for the headteacher to resign to give the school a new start, while other political leaders have strongly condemned the search.

The governing body said it was limited in what it can say, but that it is “important to stress that changes have been made since the shocking events that occurred after the Safer Schools officer was called in 2020”.

“The makeup and leadership of our board has changed, how we engage with the police has completely evolved, and our safeguarding policies have been through rigorous and robust review," added the board.

The report by City and Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership said the school should have challenged the police about what was going to happen.

It also found that “racism (whether deliberate or not) was likely to have been an influencing factor in the decision to undertake a strip-search”.

According to the governing body, last week's review offers "further impetus to move forward with pace and purpose to ensure that every child feels safe and can thrive in our community”.

It went on: “While we are confident that this is not something that could ever happen again in our school, we hope that the horrible and deeply troubling events that occurred are discussed, digested and acted upon by the whole of the sector to support children across the country.”

The Met has apologised for what happened and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.