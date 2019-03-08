Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police Archant

A third teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Stoke Newington.

The 15-year-old boy appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of killing the Hackney New School pupil in Somerford Grove.

He was also charged with GBH with intent in relation to a second victim who was also stabbed that night and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was charged on Friday with murder, GBH with intent in relation to a second victim, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford was charged on May 6 with murder and grievous bodily harm, and will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 25.

Police were called at 8.55pm on May 1 after Tashaûn had been stabbed in the lung. Officers and then medics fought to save his life, as members of the public had already done, but he was pronounced dead just before 10pm.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4266.