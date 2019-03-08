Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 10 June 2019

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A third teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Stoke Newington.

The 15-year-old boy appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of killing the Hackney New School pupil in Somerford Grove.

He was also charged with GBH with intent in relation to a second victim who was also stabbed that night and possession of an offensive weapon.

You may also want to watch:

A 16-year-old boy was charged on Friday with murder, GBH with intent in relation to a second victim, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford was charged on May 6 with murder and grievous bodily harm, and will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 25.

Police were called at 8.55pm on May 1 after Tashaûn had been stabbed in the lung. Officers and then medics fought to save his life, as members of the public had already done, but he was pronounced dead just before 10pm.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4266.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

Green Lanes is closed to traffic while the blaze which has affected Nonno's pizzeria and Havin patisserie is brought under control. Picture: @MPS Hackney

Worshippers leaving night prayers at Lower Clapton mosque risk lives to rescue hundreds of people from tower block fire

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Second teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Cost of Ramadan: Families at Finsbury Park Mosque tell of financial burden from month of fasting and charity

People break fast at Finsbury Park Mosque street iftar. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

Green Lanes is closed to traffic while the blaze which has affected Nonno's pizzeria and Havin patisserie is brought under control. Picture: @MPS Hackney

Worshippers leaving night prayers at Lower Clapton mosque risk lives to rescue hundreds of people from tower block fire

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Second teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Cost of Ramadan: Families at Finsbury Park Mosque tell of financial burden from month of fasting and charity

People break fast at Finsbury Park Mosque street iftar. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs foursome help England seal third in Nations League

England players celebrate after winning the penalty shoo-tout during the Nations League third/fourth-place play-off against Switzerland (pic: Tim Goode/PA).

Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding ‘broken club’

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey)

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

Green Lanes is closed to traffic while the blaze which has affected Nonno's pizzeria and Havin patisserie is brought under control. Picture: @MPS Hackney

Third teen charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists