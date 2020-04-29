Search

Send us your NHS tributes: Stoke Newington neighbours thank NHS with hummingbird mural and birthday cake

PUBLISHED: 16:40 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 29 April 2020

Neighbours wished dedicated pharmacy manager Gizem Ergisi a happy birthday by making her a NHS blue birthday cake and card. Picture: Sally Freestone

Neighbours wished dedicated pharmacy manager Gizem Ergisi a happy birthday by making her a NHS blue birthday cake and card. Picture: Sally Freestone

Sally Freestone

Stoke Newington volunteers and a neighbourhood artist have completed a mural showing their support and appreciation for NHS workers on the front line.

Local artist Cathryn Marshall and her assistant and local art student Connie Lammiman painted the mural in eight hours. Picture: Sally FreestoneLocal artist Cathryn Marshall and her assistant and local art student Connie Lammiman painted the mural in eight hours. Picture: Sally Freestone

Artist Cathryn Marshall, assisted by art student Connie Lammiman, spent eight hours painting an NHS hummingbird on the side wall of Safedale pharmacy in Church Street. The pharmacy has found support in a community of volunteers manning its door and delivering prescriptions for it and several other branches.

Volunteer Sally Freestone said: “Hummingbirds symbolise healers and bringers of love. It’s a positive message and a permanent thankyou to all NHS and social care workers helping care for us during this most challenging of times.”

The bird was chosen by the pharmacy staff who felt it was a positive message to share with the community.

Neighbours from Oldfield Road and surrounding streets showed their support by donating towards the cost of materials. Any extra money raised will go to the Hackney Foodbank and Islington charities NIA Project and OCD Action.

Stoke Newington volunteers show their appreciation for front-line workers during the Covid-19 crisis with a mural and by helping local pharmacies deliver prescriptions. Picture: Sally FreestoneStoke Newington volunteers show their appreciation for front-line workers during the Covid-19 crisis with a mural and by helping local pharmacies deliver prescriptions. Picture: Sally Freestone

They also baked an NHS blue cake and sang happy birthday in the rain to dedicated pharmacy manager Gizem Ergisi who took a rare day off on April 27 to rest.

Sally said: “When GP surgeries are closed for face-to-face appointments pharmacies become the go-to front-line medical support places. They have been working their socks off, long hours, getting ill themselves, losing resources and coping - still open to the community throughout, even on bank holidays. Unsung heroes.”

We’d like to see and hear about all the wonderful ways you are saying “thank you” to the NHS.

Send in your videos and pictures of appreciation and support to holly.chant@archant.co.uk, whatsapp: 07584503028 or twitter @HackneyEars

The NHS blue cake revealed rainbow colours when cut into. Picture: Sally FreestoneThe NHS blue cake revealed rainbow colours when cut into. Picture: Sally Freestone

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

The hummingbird symbolises healers and bringers of love in some cultures and will act as a positive message and a permanent thankyou to the NHS. Picture: Sally FreestoneThe hummingbird symbolises healers and bringers of love in some cultures and will act as a positive message and a permanent thankyou to the NHS. Picture: Sally Freestone

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers and neighbours also sang Happy Birthday in the rain to show their appreciation to Gizem and her pharmacy staff who are working tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Picture: Sally Freestone .Volunteers and neighbours also sang Happy Birthday in the rain to show their appreciation to Gizem and her pharmacy staff who are working tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Picture: Sally Freestone .

Stoke Newington neighbours pulled together to create a mural thanking NHS and social care workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Sally FreestoneStoke Newington neighbours pulled together to create a mural thanking NHS and social care workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Sally Freestone

