Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
- Credit: Netflix
A "VHS rental store" would be a surprise addition to most town centres in 2021, but in Shoreditch High Street it's very much on brand.
Shadyside Videos is no regular Blockbuster throwback though, it's a publicity stunt to mark the launch of Netflix's new slasher movie series.
And it doesn't actually rent out or sell movies - after all, we now live in Netflix's world.
Fear Street is a trilogy of films directed by Leigh Janiak and based on RL Stine’s bestselling horror book series.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on Friday, with two sequels following on July 9 and 16.
You may also want to watch:
The streaming service opened retro pop-up stores in London, Brighton and Newcastle on the weekend, and they will reopen on July 9, 10 and 16 to celebrate the next two movie instalments.
The name 'Shayside' is a reference to the name of the town in Fear Street.
Most Read
- 1 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
- 2 Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery
- 3 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
- 4 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
- 5 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
- 6 Spike in Covid cases among Hackney's young adults
- 7 Leyton Orient are still in need of reinforcements before the season
- 8 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
- 9 Hackney headteacher fears impact of school closures
- 10 Fans 'immersed' in football at Boxpark Shoreditch and other Hackney venues
In store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth (with a twist) and get their hands on limited edition merchandise.
Netflix has partnered with artists Alice Bloomfield, Pippa Toole and Cori Henderson to create visual art inspired by the films, which is on display in the stores.
London-based Alice said: “As a big fan of anything horror and also an avid childhood reader of all the RL Stine books, this is such a dream collaboration.
“It’s been really cool to be a part of Netflix’s first horror trilogy and I’ve loved encapsulating all the many details of the second volume of the trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 throughout my poster.”
Brighton-based illustrator Pippa said: “I grew up in the 90s, and remember the aesthetic very well, so it was super exciting to revisit that era with the Fear Street artwork.
"It’s been a real treat to be involved in a project that pays homage to such an iconic time period.
"I remember going to video stores when I was younger, and I cannot wait to see the pop-up recreate that experience.”
In Fear Street Part 1: 1994 a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected – and they may be the next targets. It follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.