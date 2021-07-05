Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch

Published: 5:39 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM July 5, 2021

A "VHS rental store" would be a surprise addition to most town centres in 2021, but in Shoreditch High Street it's very much on brand.

Shadyside Videos is no regular Blockbuster throwback though, it's a publicity stunt to mark the launch of Netflix's new slasher movie series.

And it doesn't actually rent out or sell movies - after all, we now live in Netflix's world.

Inside Shadyside Videos - Credit: Netflix

Fear Street is a trilogy of films directed by Leigh Janiak and based on RL Stine’s bestselling horror book series.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on Friday, with two sequels following on July 9 and 16.

The streaming service opened retro pop-up stores in London, Brighton and Newcastle on the weekend, and they will reopen on July 9, 10 and 16 to celebrate the next two movie instalments.

The name 'Shayside' is a reference to the name of the town in Fear Street.

In store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth (with a twist) and get their hands on limited edition merchandise.

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

Netflix has partnered with artists Alice Bloomfield, Pippa Toole and Cori Henderson to create visual art inspired by the films, which is on display in the stores.

London-based Alice said: “As a big fan of anything horror and also an avid childhood reader of all the RL Stine books, this is such a dream collaboration.

“It’s been really cool to be a part of Netflix’s first horror trilogy and I’ve loved encapsulating all the many details of the second volume of the trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 throughout my poster.”

The store's photo booth - Credit: Netflix

Brighton-based illustrator Pippa said: “I grew up in the 90s, and remember the aesthetic very well, so it was super exciting to revisit that era with the Fear Street artwork.

"It’s been a real treat to be involved in a project that pays homage to such an iconic time period.

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

"I remember going to video stores when I was younger, and I cannot wait to see the pop-up recreate that experience.”

In Fear Street Part 1: 1994 a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected – and they may be the next targets. It follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.