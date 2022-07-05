News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Dalston shop fire under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:04 PM July 5, 2022
The fire broke out in a mid-terraced shop in Sandringham Road, Dalston

The fire broke out in a mid-terraced shop in Sandringham Road, Dalston - Credit: Google

The cause of the fire which broke out at a shop in Dalston in the early hours of this morning is under investigation.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters battled the blaze in Sandringham Road which broke out in a mid-terraced shop at around 3am today (Tuesday, July 5).

Part of the lower ground, ground floor and first floor of the property were damaged by the fire as well as a lean-to at the rear.

Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Islington and Homerton fire stations had it under control within an hour-and-a-half.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to the London Fire Brigade.

