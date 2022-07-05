Dalston shop fire under investigation
Published: 1:04 PM July 5, 2022
The cause of the fire which broke out at a shop in Dalston in the early hours of this morning is under investigation.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters battled the blaze in Sandringham Road which broke out in a mid-terraced shop at around 3am today (Tuesday, July 5).
Part of the lower ground, ground floor and first floor of the property were damaged by the fire as well as a lean-to at the rear.
Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Islington and Homerton fire stations had it under control within an hour-and-a-half.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the London Fire Brigade.