Search

Advanced search

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:59 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 15 June 2020

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

AndyCommons2020

As queues for fast fashion shop Primark extended down the Narrow Way, independent non-essential shops in Hackney also reported a good day of trading as they welcomed customers back through their doors after coronavirus lockdown today.

As part of the government’s lockdown easing, shops around the UK have been allowed to reopen for the first time since late March, as long as they follow Covid-19 guidelines and carry out a risk assessment.

Broadway Market fashion shop Retrouvé Vintage saw a steady flow of customers. Owner Ginny Burnett told the Gazette: “It’s been a great day’s trading. I didn’t open until 11, and by 12 I was getting serious customers in. I’m exhausted.

“I wasn’t really expecting that. There is good footfall on Broadway Market but I wasn’t sure whether that would translate into sales.”

She is asking all customers – who are allowed in three at a time - to use hand sanitiser and is giving them the option of wearing gloves. Ginny wears a mask herself but is leaving it up to clients whether they do the same.

She has put social distancing stickers inside the shop, and everyone is being asked to walk around clockwise.

She cleans the changing rooms with disinfectant spray after each use and is steaming all the clothes that are tried on.

You may also want to watch:

“It is full on, and I can just about manage, but I don’t know how that will work on a Saturday,” said Ginny who also has a branch in Wilton Way.

“It might just be it’s the first day back and everyone is keen. Who knows what the long term outlook will be.”

She has been selling more garments online during lockdown, and thinks that she will have to push that side of business more in the future.  The Hackney Draper, a fabrics shop in Chatsworth Road, Lower Clapton, has also pushed its online presence since the lockdown, and will continue to do so, and will soon have 100 per cent of their stock, which includes homewares, lamps, bags and skincare listed online.

But manager Tolani Moibi told the Gazette the reopening of the shop has been successful.

“We’ve been overwhelmed, both online with click and collect, and in store as customers come in and show their support,” she said. “We have followed the government guidance as much as we felt we could comfortably do in store, like letting people in two at a time, asking customers to use anti-bac when in-store and touching any products, and asking them to order online as much as they can.”

Donlon Books in Broadway Market, has also pushed trade online since lockdown, and had a more tentative opening today.

“We are apprehensive about re-opening,” said shop worker Clem McLoud.

“Today was about getting the shop in order, because a lot of distributors are closed. We do have a lot of stock but it’s been difficult getting stuff in. “We haven’t decided fully but we will probably be doing from 12 to six. A couple of people stopped by today, but we aren’t really fully open. We were letting people come in if they pop their heads in.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Most Read

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)
Drive 24