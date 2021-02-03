News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shoreditch charity gets £3,700 donation after delivering thousands of meals

Holly Chant

Published: 2:38 PM February 3, 2021   
Older man and woman smile at camera.

Shoreditch Trust has delivered thousands of meals to people in need during the pandemic. Picture taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Shoreditch Trust

A charity in Hackney has received a £3,700 donation from technology giant Amazon, after providing 17,500 meals to people in need over the last 10 months. 

Shoreditch Trust, in Orsman Road, supports people facing challenging situations and health, economic and social inequality. 

The charity transformed its social enterprise WaterHouse restaurant, once used to train young chefs, into a vital emergency distribution hub at the start of the Covid crisis.

It has since delivered thousands of freshly cooked meals to people too poorly to cook or shop for food through its Community Table programme.

Jaimie Tapper, deputy chief of the Shoreditch Trust said: “"The  funding allows us to continue to deliver cooked food, to those who are seriously unwell, living with underlying health conditions, limited mobility, don't have support networks, with babies and young children or lack access to safe cooking facilities.

"Delivered from Waterhouse, our social enterprise restaurant and supported by our community volunteers."

Jaimie said "a big thankyou" to Darren Rix, a member of Amazon's Shoreditch team, who nominated the charity for support via the company's Amazon in the Community programme

Support the charity at www.shoreditchtrust.org.uk/donate

