Shoreditch community festival to take place as part of celebrations marking 100 years of council housing

Hoxton Street Market 24.06.17. Archant

A new festival aiming to bring communities together will take place in Hoxton Street Market this weekend.

The Our Homes Festival Shoreditch is specifically for council tenants and leaseholders in the area and will give them a chance to meet town hall staff, including those responsible for their estates.

There will be free food and drink, live music and arts workshops at the event, part of Hackney Council's celebrations to mark 100 years of council housing.

Staff will also be at stalls offering information on housing management, repairs, anti-social behaviour, recycling, employment and training, funding and the Shoreditch and Hoxton Arts Fund.

Cllr Clayeon McKenzie said: "The free Our Homes Festival Shoreditch is a chance for residents to have fun, get creative, mix with their neighbours, and talk to council staff about how we can help and support them in a wide range of ways, from managing their property, to health and wellbeing advice, and job opportunities."

The festival starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.