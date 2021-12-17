Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson was slashed in his neck with a broken bottle at Cargo in 2009. The glass sliced almost to the bone, and he has a large tattoo saying “Lucky” over the 15cm scar - Credit: PA

The Shoreditch nightclub where Professor Green was stabbed in his neck has lost its licence to operate after bosses failed to crack down on violence and crime.

At the request of police, councillors sitting on Hackney's licensing sub-committee decided to take away Cargo's licence on Tuesday (December 14).

Cargo nightclub in Rivington Street, Shoreditch, has been closed down for good - Credit: Google

Officers have been regularly meeting with managers of the club in Rivington Street for nearly two years - since February 2020 - following a rise in crime both inside and directly outside the club.

The incidents - which include thefts, minor assaults, large scale disorder and on some occasions, serious violence - make up a "disproportionately large amount of the crime, disorder and public nuisance taking place in the local area," police said.

Historically, rapper Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, was slashed in the neck with a broken bottle at the club in 2009.

He nearly lost his life and was prompted to get a large tattoo saying “Lucky” over the 15cm scar.

More recently, levels of crime and disorder have continued - despite the Met's best efforts to work with the club's managers to raise standards.

More than 20 police officers have had to be stationed outside the venue on occasion, while at closing time, specialist public order officers have been deployed from other parts of London to control crowds leaving the club.

According to Scotland Yard, no such resources are required for any other single venue in the area, and the measures have "come at significant cost" to the police force.

In August there were 20 thefts and eight violent incidents at the club.

By comparison, a venue with a similar capacity in the same area saw no reports of thefts and just two incidents of violence - a pattern which the Met said has been "repeated consistently".

Insp Andy Durrant thanked residents from Hackney and Tower Hamlets who supported their application to have the licence reviewed, and who attended the hearing.

He said: “The management of Cargo nightclub did not address key concerns frequently raised by the police relating to high levels of crime and disorder in and around their venue.

"The committee’s decision is the result of those repeated failings."

Managers at Cargo nightclub were contacted for comment.