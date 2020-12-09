News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette Home > News

Photography exhibition showcasing Shoreditch's 'pioneers' raises cash for homeless shelter

Logo Icon

Sylvie Wilkinson

Published: 5:08 PM December 9, 2020   
A dark background, with a woman with her face partially covered by a hat and veil.

A photo of historian Diane Atkinson, taken as part of the Shoreditch Pioneers exhibition. - Credit: Tony Hutchings

A photography exhibition in Shoreditch is raising money for a Hackney homelessness shelter.

The event at the Photobookcafe, Shoreditch Pioneers, will be open every evening from 4pm to 8pm until Friday, December 11 and is in aid of the Hackney Winter Night Shelter (HWNS).

The portraits feature individuals who live or work in Shoreditch, aiming to celebrate the area’s creative spirit.

They will be displayed on a large outdoor screen to allow for social distancing.

Tony Hutchings, the photographer behind the event, said the collection has been in the making since 2016: “All the people I have photographed have been supportive of the aim of the project and many have donated through the link on the Shoreditch Pioneers Instagram.”

You may also want to watch:

Christina Ball, director of HWNS, said lockdown has been a challenge and thanked Tony and the Photobookcafe for their support.

READ MORE: Outdoor photography exhibition celebrates Dalston locals

A man in a blue suit.

A photo of fashion designer Samson Soboye taken as part of the Shoreditch Pioneers exhibition. - Credit: Tony Hutchings


Most Read

  1. 1 Morning Lane campaigners’ Tesco consultation engages 10 times more people than the developer’s one
  2. 2 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
  3. 3 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  1. 4 Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
  2. 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
  3. 6 Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money
  4. 7 ‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel
  5. 8 Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’
  6. 9 Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton
  7. 10 Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parents gather to protest Hackney schools’ support staff cuts

Daniel Gayne

person

Full steam ahead for second entrance at Hackney Central Overground station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Hackney domestic violence charity petitions for new premises

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Spring chicken: Hackney nonagenarian steps up to daily morning run

Daniel Gayne

person
Comments powered by Disqus