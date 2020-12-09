Photography exhibition showcasing Shoreditch's 'pioneers' raises cash for homeless shelter

Published: 5:08 PM December 9, 2020

A photo of historian Diane Atkinson, taken as part of the Shoreditch Pioneers exhibition. - Credit: Tony Hutchings

A photography exhibition in Shoreditch is raising money for a Hackney homelessness shelter.

The event at the Photobookcafe, Shoreditch Pioneers, will be open every evening from 4pm to 8pm until Friday, December 11 and is in aid of the Hackney Winter Night Shelter (HWNS).

The portraits feature individuals who live or work in Shoreditch, aiming to celebrate the area’s creative spirit.

They will be displayed on a large outdoor screen to allow for social distancing.

Tony Hutchings, the photographer behind the event, said the collection has been in the making since 2016: “All the people I have photographed have been supportive of the aim of the project and many have donated through the link on the Shoreditch Pioneers Instagram.”

Christina Ball, director of HWNS, said lockdown has been a challenge and thanked Tony and the Photobookcafe for their support.

A photo of fashion designer Samson Soboye taken as part of the Shoreditch Pioneers exhibition. - Credit: Tony Hutchings



