Photography exhibition showcasing Shoreditch's 'pioneers' raises cash for homeless shelter
Sylvie Wilkinson
- Credit: Tony Hutchings
A photography exhibition in Shoreditch is raising money for a Hackney homelessness shelter.
The event at the Photobookcafe, Shoreditch Pioneers, will be open every evening from 4pm to 8pm until Friday, December 11 and is in aid of the Hackney Winter Night Shelter (HWNS).
The portraits feature individuals who live or work in Shoreditch, aiming to celebrate the area’s creative spirit.
They will be displayed on a large outdoor screen to allow for social distancing.
Tony Hutchings, the photographer behind the event, said the collection has been in the making since 2016: “All the people I have photographed have been supportive of the aim of the project and many have donated through the link on the Shoreditch Pioneers Instagram.”
You may also want to watch:
Christina Ball, director of HWNS, said lockdown has been a challenge and thanked Tony and the Photobookcafe for their support.
READ MORE: Outdoor photography exhibition celebrates Dalston locals
Most Read
- 1 Morning Lane campaigners’ Tesco consultation engages 10 times more people than the developer’s one
- 2 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 3 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 4 Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
- 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
- 6 Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money
- 7 ‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel
- 8 Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’
- 9 Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton
- 10 Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street