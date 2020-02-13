Search

Advanced search

Shoreditch vegan kebab shop nominated for Best Takeaway

PUBLISHED: 13:06 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 13 February 2020

Co-founders Cem and Roj with their What The Pitta vegan doner kebab. Picture: What The Pitta

Co-founders Cem and Roj with their What The Pitta vegan doner kebab. Picture: What The Pitta

What The Pitta

What The Pitta is a finalist for Best Takeaway in the British Kebab Awards this year. The exclusively vegan kebab shop was the only one in London when it opened and its owners say they took a risk with veganism and it paid off.

What The Pitta has been nomimated for a British Kebab Award. Picture: Photo LarderWhat The Pitta has been nomimated for a British Kebab Award. Picture: Photo Larder

"People thought we were crazy," said co-founder Cem Yildiz. He and his business partner Roj Gul originally started selling meat-free doners in 2016 in a little wooden cabin at Shoreditch's Box Park. "It blew up naturally from there," he said.

"Everybody's doing it now - this year's booming with veganism."

He thinks a win for them would really 'shake things up' and help influence more restaurants to be more eco-friendly and sustainable.

Cem said: "Not all our customers are strictly vegan, there's a lot of non-vegans trying to reduce the amount of meat they're eating.

What The Pitta serves up 'premium' kebab stables. Picture: Photo LarderWhat The Pitta serves up 'premium' kebab stables. Picture: Photo Larder

We want to create something really good for everybody and hope being nominated for the Kebab Awards shows you can still have a really good tasting kebab that just happens to not contain any meat and is good for the planet too."

You may also want to watch:

Interest in veganism has grown considerably in recent years. According to research by Retail Economics, commissioned by the British Takeaway Campaign, orders for vegan food have increased by 388% since 2016 when the British-born Turkish restaurant owners started their business inspired by an uncle's vegan kebab in Germany.

Today, there are What The Pitta branches in Hackney, Croydon, Brighton and Camden - with a fifth opening soon.

What The Pitta's vegan doner kebab. Picture: Photo LarderWhat The Pitta's vegan doner kebab. Picture: Photo Larder

"When we first started there was a lot of food markets and vegan nights in the area. We were in Box Park which is all about inspiring new innovative dishes and now there's three or four different vegan traders there.

That alternative vibe brought people who were willing to try something new and experiment. I think that's what millennials want from their food - they want new experiences and flavours," said the 31-year-old.

For him kebabs aren't just Friday night junk food - they are best made with the freshest ingredients, breads and sauces.

The Box Park branch has been nominated for Best London Takeaway in the British Kebab Awards.

To vote for What The Pitta click here

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s hopeful that Ekpiteta and Sotiriou will be in contention for Cheltenham trip

O's Marvin Ekpiteta and Macclesfield's Joe Ironside battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal’s Miedema up for big BBC award

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal captain Little has surgery

Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

O’s boss Embleton praises the attitude of youngster Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates after his cross led to an own goal (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24