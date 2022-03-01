A sign prohibiting entry to a site due to the presence of Japanese Knotweed - Credit: PA

A chef is launching a series of three-course dinners themed on invasive species - and the first will focus on Japanese knotweed.

The herbaceous perennial plant, which looks a bit like bamboo, can quickly spread and become hard to get rid of after growing from underground roots.

This - combined with an infamous refusal to die - has built its reputation as one of the world's most invasive plants which has been known to damage properties.

Now Douglas McMaster, chef and owner of Hackney Wick's zero-waste restaurant Silo, is transforming the horticultural pest into a three-course dinner.

Japanese knotweed was introduced from Japan in the 19th century, and can grow an inch a day. Its roots can penetrate 15 feet into the ground and new ones grow from tiny fragments - Credit: PA

A special meal on April 5 will be the first in an invasive ingredients series at the eatery, which operates out of The White Building in Queen's Yard.

Douglas said: “Using ingredients that are in excess is the most sustainable way to cook.

"By selecting invasive species we contribute to a healthier environment, not only by reducing the waste caused by destroying them, but by protecting the rich biodiversity of our native species."

On such ingredients, which include crayfish, jellyfish and venison, he added: "These are aggressive predators. Fortunately they are delicious."

Tickets cost £65 from bit.ly/3IA2Jua.