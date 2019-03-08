Search

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

PUBLISHED: 15:54 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 19 August 2019

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Archant

Mercury Prize nominated singer FKA Twigs helped out at a free community barbecue for the over 50s in London Fields.

Golden Years Hackney founder Chris Murdoch. Picture: Golden Years HackneyGolden Years Hackney founder Chris Murdoch. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Chris Murdoch, who arranges regular events for people who may be feeling isolated through his organisation Golden Years Hackney, was back with his latest party at the Our/London railway arch in Spurstowe Road last month.

There was singing, dancing and a quiz, with top butchers Ginger Pig providing meat for the barbecue. The rest of the food came courtesy of Bistrotheque, Jonathan Norris fishmongers and Pavilion bakery. Hackney Gelato was also on hand to provide its ice cream.

Another guest having a boogie. Picture: Golden Years HackneyAnother guest having a boogie. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Chris said: "Golden years is a community that keeps growing. We've been going long enough to have some regulars and they are quick to welcome new faces.

"We don't have a dividing line between guests and volunteers. Irene, 93, joined us recently to serve drinks, waiting on the younger ones!

"It's a place where those at risk from social isolation are welcomed to find company and entertainment just for them."

Check out Golden Years on Instagram @goldenyearshackney.

