Sinkhole starts to ‘swallow’ car in Stoke Newington

The sinkhole on Woodlea Road. Archant

A sinkhole opened up beneath a parked car in Stoke Newington.

Hackney Council said it is not known why the hole opened on Woodlea Road, but that the car which was stuck has been removed by the owner’s insurance company.

It will be repaired sometime this week, a spokesperson said, and safety barriers have been put up in the meantime.

The authority will also conduct an investigation into why the sinkhole opened.

A picture of the sinkhole appeared on social media, prompting one Twitter-user to post: “We seem to have a sinkhole swallowing a car on Woodlea Road. Crumbs...”

This comes after Fairholt Road in Stamford Hill was closed in 2018 because a small crack appeared in the carriageway, but the Town Hall were quick to assure people at the time that it was not a sinkhole.

It was caused by a blocked pipe leaking water and eroding the road’s structure over time.