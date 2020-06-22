Search

Advanced search

Sinkhole starts to ‘swallow’ car in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 22 June 2020

The sinkhole on Woodlea Road.

The sinkhole on Woodlea Road.

Archant

A sinkhole opened up beneath a parked car in Stoke Newington.

Hackney Council said it is not known why the hole opened on Woodlea Road, but that the car which was stuck has been removed by the owner’s insurance company.

It will be repaired sometime this week, a spokesperson said, and safety barriers have been put up in the meantime.

You may also want to watch:

The authority will also conduct an investigation into why the sinkhole opened.

A picture of the sinkhole appeared on social media, prompting one Twitter-user to post: “We seem to have a sinkhole swallowing a car on Woodlea Road. Crumbs...”

READ MORE: Stamford Hill street closed after hole appears... but it’s not a sinkhole

This comes after Fairholt Road in Stamford Hill was closed in 2018 because a small crack appeared in the carriageway, but the Town Hall were quick to assure people at the time that it was not a sinkhole.

It was caused by a blocked pipe leaking water and eroding the road’s structure over time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Morningside Estate shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after parked cars hit with bullets

Retreat Place. Picture: Google Maps

Sinkhole starts to ‘swallow’ car in Stoke Newington

The sinkhole on Woodlea Road.

Police self-refer to watchdog following stop and search in Hackney

On the corner of Mulberry Road and Middleton Road, where the stop and search took place. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after man ‘points handgun’ at cyclist in Dalston

Police wish to speak to this man after a gun was pointed at a Hackney cyclist. Picture: Met Police

Community raises £30,000 in less than a day to help save Homerton pub from closure

The Gun pub's fundraiser reached over £30,000 in just a few days and it's owners were

Most Read

Morningside Estate shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after parked cars hit with bullets

Retreat Place. Picture: Google Maps

Sinkhole starts to ‘swallow’ car in Stoke Newington

The sinkhole on Woodlea Road.

Police self-refer to watchdog following stop and search in Hackney

On the corner of Mulberry Road and Middleton Road, where the stop and search took place. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after man ‘points handgun’ at cyclist in Dalston

Police wish to speak to this man after a gun was pointed at a Hackney cyclist. Picture: Met Police

Community raises £30,000 in less than a day to help save Homerton pub from closure

The Gun pub's fundraiser reached over £30,000 in just a few days and it's owners were

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham boss Mourinho goes on attack over Kane comments

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to his players during a drinks break in the Premier League match against Manchester United

Team GB celebrate Olympic Day to get nation active

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Arsenal’s Guendouzi escapes FA charge

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Coronavirus: Arsenal player ‘tested positive’ before City game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Drive 24