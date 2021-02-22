Domestic abuse charity receives £10,000 from Black Lives Matter UK

Published: 6:15 PM February 22, 2021

A Hackney domestic violence charity is one of several organisations to receive funding from the anti-racism group Black Lives Matter UK (BLMUK).

BLMUK has announced it will give £600,000 worth of funding to grassroots groups, such as Sistah Space, which are working to support Black communities.

The money makes up 50 per cent of what was raised via a GoFundMe last summer and will be distributed in two rounds.

Founder and chief executive of Sistah Space, Ngozi Fulani, thanked BLMUK and said on Twitter: "This is a historical happening.

"We are the first Black group to be funded by a Black group, supported by an entire community of beautiful people who know that Black lives matter.

"We are doubly supported, we feel honoured and will be that change we need to see."

The £10,000 awarded to Sistah Space will help fund research into African- and Caribbean-heritage women's experiences of abuse as well as the level of support and services available to Black women and children in the UK.

Sistah Space will also use the grant to launch a training programme aimed at giving organisations and individuals a greater awareness of cultural sensitivities and barriers faced by domestic abuse survivors who are of African and Caribbean heritage.

The charity has just secured a new home in Hackney after an ongoing premises dispute with the council which saw it leave a former Mare Street property in January.

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about its premises dispute - Credit: Andy Commons

Sistah Space protests, calling for the council to provide a new premises, were held last summer outside Hackney Town Hall with support from BLM activists.

A second round of BLMUK funding for UK organisations will take place later this year and groups will be invited to apply for the remaining funds.

The remaining £600,000 will go to scaling up the anti-racist organisation's existing community organising, educational work and direct actions.

Kingsley, an organiser at BLMUK, said: "We were inspired by the tens of thousands who supported the 2020 protests against racism and wish to send out a massive thank you to every single person that donated to us.

"These funds are another step in helping to sustain our movements for the future."

Support Sistah Space at www.sistahspace.org/support-us