New City College Hackney trainee Siven Jr Pillay crowned British Poultry Council's student chef of the year

A trainee chef from New City College has won a prestigious cookery competition, and is set to to recreate his winning dish for 300 people attending the awards ceremony later this year.

Siven Jr Pillay, 19, wowed the judging panel at the British Poultry Council with his starter of turkey and ham hock terrine, with apple and beetroot chutney, smoked apple mustard, turkey scratching, sweet pickled onions, tarragon oil and apple crisp.

Siven, who studies professional cookery at New City College's Hoxton campus in Falkirk Street saw off competition from eight other culinary colleges and universities at the final in Birmingham.

Course director Sharon Sullivan said: "Siven has shown tremendous culinary skill and flair."

He plans to take a full-time chef de partie position at the college's new commercial restaurant and café OKN1, which opens this month.