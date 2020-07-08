Search

Nightingale Estate shooting: Two further arrests in ‘Samson’ murder investigation brings total to seven

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 08 July 2020

Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Another man and woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi on the Nightingale Estate.

The arrests of the sixth and seventh suspects come as detectives renew their appeal for information so Samson’s “desperate” family can find out what happened to him.

Oluwamayowa, who was known as Samson, was shot in the chest at 11.30pm on June 5 in Brackenfield Close, Lower Clapton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday for being concerned in his murder of Samson, and has been released on bail to return next month.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and has been released under investigation.

On June 23, a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possessing a firearm.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on June 13, both on suspicion of being concerned in Samson’s murder, and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 6.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: “A month has now passed since Samson was shot. His family are still struggling to come to terms with his death.

“They are desperate to know why this happened to their loved one. I am convinced that people within the community hold that information.

“I would urge them to do the right thing and contact my team or Crimestoppers and tell me who is responsible for Samson’s murder.”

The public can directly upload information and images via the Met’s major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

