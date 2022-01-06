A study suggests that Hackney and Islington have high numbers of sleep-deprived residents - Credit: PA

Hackney and Islington are some of the most sleep-deprived places in the UK, according to a recently updated study.

The 2021 study by CBD brand Miracle Leaf, looked at the most sleep-deprived cities and post-codes in the country.

Hackney E7 is listed as the 7th most sleep-deprived postcode in the study and Islington N1 as the 9th.

The postcode most in need of a proper rest was Headingley (LS6) in Leeds.

The study used data extracted from Google Keyword Planner, with analysts finding out how many times the search term "why can't I sleep" had been asked in places in the UK.

The monthly average of searches was also correlated for each place and a total percentage of residents searching the term was calculated using ONS data for each place's population.

Formulate Health, a company specialising in vitamin and mineral supplements, conducted research which found that over 36 per cent of UK adults struggle to sleep on a weekly basis.

Yet while Hackney and Islington share a high number of searches indicating many residents' struggling with insomnia, the areas have relatively few prescriptions for insomnia medication, according to data from local CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups).

The area with the highest prescribed insomnia medication per 1,000 people was St Helens with 24.7. In NHS City and Hackney CCG the rate was much lower at 6.6.

In NHS North Central London CCG, which covers Islington, the rate was 9.4.

Miracle Leaf researchers say managing stress is important for people dealing with sleeping problems.

They said: "The constant anxiety that Covid-19 has given to the public will always one of the most stressful parts of everyone’s lives."

Researchers advise people to "manage their screen time wisely".

The statement added: "With almost everyone in the world owning smartphones, tablets, televisions and even computer screens, we can often miss the effects that screens can have on our well-being, with easy access to news stories and other content online, stress can sneak up on us without us even realizing it."

"We suggest that managing your screen should be a priority for anyone struggling with insomnia in 2022."