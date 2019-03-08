Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccaroonies club to raise money for The Crib in charity football match

PUBLISHED: 08:05 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 22 May 2019

Tony Hassan teaching his football team, the Soccaroonies. Picture: Anthony Hassan

Tony Hassan teaching his football team, the Soccaroonies. Picture: Anthony Hassan

Anthony Hassan

Soccaroonies football club is sending out a final call for anyone who wants to play in its charity football match at the weekend.

Adults are asked for a £20 donation and 14 to 16-year-olds for £5 to play in the match from 11am to 4pm on Sunday at Stoke Newington School in Clissold Road.

Proceeds will go towards The Crib youth club where Soccaroonies founder Tony Hassan went himself in the '80s.

You may also want to watch:

Spectators are invited along to the main match which starts at 1pm.

Prizes in an auction include a Tottenham Legends shirt which currently has a bid for £360.

Over the past four years the club has raised £6,000 for Grenfell survivors, and those affected by narcolepsy and suicide through annual charity football matches.

Tony, who set up the club in Clissold Park 10 years ago, said: "It's important to involve the children and show them it is the thing to do - to do nice things for people, and to develop their life skills as well as their football skills.

To donate see justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-hassan1.

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Most Read

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made ‘very personal decision’ to miss Europa League final according to Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

O’s captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery keen to make history in the Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Homerton pick up memorable win over Bansko

Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

Coach Allen discusses partnership of former Tottenham under-18 managers

Scott Parker alongside Fulham first-team coach Matt Wells, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, during a Premier League match at Leicester City (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists