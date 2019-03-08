Soccaroonies club to raise money for The Crib in charity football match

Tony Hassan teaching his football team, the Soccaroonies. Picture: Anthony Hassan Anthony Hassan

Soccaroonies football club is sending out a final call for anyone who wants to play in its charity football match at the weekend.

Adults are asked for a £20 donation and 14 to 16-year-olds for £5 to play in the match from 11am to 4pm on Sunday at Stoke Newington School in Clissold Road.

Proceeds will go towards The Crib youth club where Soccaroonies founder Tony Hassan went himself in the '80s.

Spectators are invited along to the main match which starts at 1pm.

Prizes in an auction include a Tottenham Legends shirt which currently has a bid for £360.

Over the past four years the club has raised £6,000 for Grenfell survivors, and those affected by narcolepsy and suicide through annual charity football matches.

Tony, who set up the club in Clissold Park 10 years ago, said: "It's important to involve the children and show them it is the thing to do - to do nice things for people, and to develop their life skills as well as their football skills.

To donate see justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-hassan1.