Solly Cup 2019: Millfields Primary School steal back crown in annual charity football match to remember Suleman Vesamia

Players from the team which represented Millfields School who beat the team representing Rushmore 5-1. alastair Dent

Players from Millfields Primary School beat their rivals at Rushmore in the seventh annual charity football match held to commemorate the life of Suleman "Solly" Vesamia.

The father-of-three, who ran A&S Cycles in Chatsworth Road, was a keen football player and lifelong West Ham fan, passed away from a rare muscle-wasting disease in 2013.

Solly's widow Sham and children Aysha, Eisa and Liyya attended the games and drew the raffle prizes.

The game raised nearly £1,200 for Hackney Shed, a charity which helps local young people to get involved in drama, and will be spent on leadership workshops for young people with special educational needs and autism.

Organiser Alastair Dent said the game had again been a great success.

"A large and enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the warm weather and drank the bar dry twice," he said. "The Millfields School side who beat Rushmore School the holders 5-1 in an exciting game.

"No doubt Rushmore will be hoping to win it back next year."