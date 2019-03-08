Somerford Grove murder: Police appeal for information after Tashaun Jones, 15, stabbed to death

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Mossbourne Academy pupil Tashaun Jones.

The child and his 16-year-old friend, who was also stabbed that night, were attacked following a fracas with another group of youths in a nearby park, police believe.

Members of the public tried to help save Tashaun's life after he fled to Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington on Wednesday night.

Then police officers, who were called just before 9pm, gave Tashaun emergency first aid until paramedics from London's Air Ambulance arrived - but he was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10pm.

The 16-year-old victim, who was on a bicycle, was stabbed and chased, and tried to cycle away but the attackers caught up with him in Shacklewell Road. He then went into a convenience shop for help and was taken to hospital.

“Tragically Tashaun could not be saved,” said Det Ch Insp Helen Rance, of the Met's homicide and major crime command, who is leading the investigation.

“A young man has lost his life, leaving behind a distraught family, while another remains in hospital. That is not right and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“Though we're in the early stages of our investigation we are making good progress and following a number of leads.”

She asked for anyone with information that could help to get in touch.

“If you don't wish to engage with police there are anonymous methods you can help us without speaking to us directly. Please do the right thing,” she added.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A friend told the Gazette Tashaun was a “lovely, kind hearted boy who worked hard at his music and was well liked by all who met him”.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7861/01MAY19 or to tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people with information about violence or knife crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.