Somerford Grove stabbing: Murder victim, 15, named as Mossbourne Academy pupil Tashaun Jones

PUBLISHED: 16:36 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 02 May 2019

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Somerford Grove last night.

The child, who has been named locally as Tashaun Jones, was described as “lovely and kind-hearted”.

Police officers, who were called to the scene just before 9pm, gave the child emergency first aid until paramedics from London's Air Ambulance arrived.

But he was pronounced dead within an hour, just before 10pm.

A friend told the Gazette: “He was a lovely, kind hearted boy who worked hard at his music and was well liked by all who met him.

“His family will miss him dearly. It's a tragic loss.”

Tashaun, who attended Mossbourne Academy, was an Afrobeats and hip hop music producer for some artists.

A second boy, aged 16, was found at the same time with stab injuries in Shacklewell Road nearby.

He is in hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening according to Scotland Yard.

