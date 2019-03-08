Search

South east Asian community groups in Hackney given £35,000 funding boost by Sadiq Khan

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 July 2019

The Old Bath Community House in Englefield Road, Dalston.

Archant

Long-standing south east Asian community groups in Hackney have been given £35,000 by Sadiq Khan to create a new kitchen at their revamped headquarters.

Hackney Chinese Community Services (HCCS) and Filipino housing association Bahay Kubo (BKHA) received the backing today as part of the mayor's Crowdfund London programme.

The dilapidated Old Bath Community House in Englefield Road is currently being redeveloped as a community centre in collaboration with Hackney Council. The fundraiser, which still needs another £10,000 to hit its target, is for upgrades to the interior.

It was previously known as An Viet House and for 35 years was home to the An Viet Foundation - the borough's community of Vietnamese Boat People.

The foundation has since dissolved and merged with HCCS. The new centre aims to promote East Asian arts and cultural activities and hold festivals, employment training, advice and support.

Jabez Lam from HCCS said: "Our new centre aims to have a community kitchen at the centre of its services, and this grant pledge will help realise our dreams.

"We will now be able to support our communities through elderly luncheon clubs, training locals in east Asian cuisine, or hiring out our new dining and kitchen area."

Susan Cueva from BKHA added: "This provides us with a wonderful opportunity to support east Asian women in catering business, as well as encourage innovation though pop up restaurants.

"We believe social enterprise will create opportunities for local regeneration, facilitate joint working, community initiatives and greater cohesion. We look forward to building bridges throughout London."

A total of 23 projects across London shared a pot of £600,000 from the mayor.

Mr Khan said: "I'm proud to back these fantastic projects which have the potential to make a really positive impact on communities across our city.

"I urge people to make a pledge to help turn these brilliant ideas into reality."

To donate, click here.

