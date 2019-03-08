Search

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 11:12 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 20 August 2019

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Archant

A crack cocaine dealer from South Hackney who ran a "county lines" operation in Hertfordshire has been jailed for more than four years.

Palitey Faye, of Southborough Road, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being arrested at an address in Hemel Hempstead in June.

A warrant had been served on the property and officers discovered cocaine with an estimated value of £12,000.

Faye was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on August 7.

Pc Rob Harlow from Hertfordshire police said: "We continue to target those who are involved in county lines drug dealing.

"These criminals set up their operations in our towns and bring violence, drugs and crime into our communities. Young and vulnerable people are often the ones who suffer the most, being drawn into criminal activities, drugs and even sexual exploitation.

"We have made a significant impact on the county lines networks operating in Hertfordshire over the last year, disrupting gang activities and seizing large quantities of drugs and cash during these operations."

