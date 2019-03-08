Search

Springfield Park cafe to move to disused bowls pavilion while White Lodge is renovated

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 June 2019

Plans to move the Springfield Park cafe into a disused bowls pavilion for five years while its current base is renovated were signed off this week.

Works to the Grade-II listed White Lodge, the current cafe, are taking place as part of the park's £3.2million makeover, financed by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The pavilion hasn't been used in eight years. Planning permission was only sought for five years, as by then the cafe is expected to be able to return to the new-look lodge.

The cafes hours will remain the same in its new home. A ramp will be installed and the path will be repaired ahead of the opening. Portacabins will be used for the toilets.

Councillors on the planning sub-committee approved the plans on Wednesday.

