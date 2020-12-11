Breaking
Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill
- Credit: Onur Yelken
A car has mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians in Stamford Hill.
London Ambulance Service sent six ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a medic in a car, a team leader, hazardous area response teams and London's Air Ambulance by car to the scene at about 9.40am.
Five adults were injured in the incident - four of those were taken to a major trauma centre, while the other patient was taken to hospital by an Hatzola ambulance crew.
The Met Police are also currently at the scene, and the A10 between Clapton Common and Cazenove Road is closed in both directions.
At this stage, the police are not treating this as a terrorist incident.
An investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests - anyone with information should call 101 with reference CAD/1782.
