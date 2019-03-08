Stamford Hill Jewish community to host Passover seder

A traditional Passover seder plate including lamb shankbone, egg, bitter herbs, charoset paste and karpas. Not pictured, matzoh (unleavened) bread. All the objects on the plate symbolise aspects of the Passover story. Picture: Edsel Little/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0) Creative Commons

Stamford Hill’s Jewish community will mark the beginning of Passover with an “inspirational” seder feast over the next two days.

The celebration will take place at Chabad Lubavitch UK's Lubavitch House in Stamford Hill at 8.30pm tomorrow and 9pm on Saturday.

The event is billed as a “celebration of the holiday of freedom in a comfortable and friendly environment” with food, wine and hand baked matzah.

Stoke Newington rabbi Avraham Citron of the Walford Road Synagogue said the organisation would try to accommodate all people, although there is limited capacity.

For more information email rabbiacitron@gmail.com