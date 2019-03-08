Stamford Hill locals to ask the council to remove £20k cycle lane installed to make CS1 safer

A driver in the CS1 cycle route in West Bank. Picture: @daaain Archant

Locals in Stamford Hill are set to ask councillors to remove a £20,000 cycle lane on CS1 because of the "severe impact" it is having on the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This kind of behaviour is why we've just ordered additional wand orca barriers to keep drivers - in this case, driving instructors - out of the West Bank cycle lane. Appalling sense of entitlement. https://t.co/8oi8yHeopY — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) July 27, 2019

Springfield ward Conservative councillor Simche Steinberger will introduce a deputation at the full council meeting against the track.

You may also want to watch:

It was installed this summer to make the cycle route safer in response to aggressive drivers tailgating cyclists, though drivers have still been flouting the rules.

The deputation reads: "We the local residents, bikers and shop keepers are asking the mayor and local council to immediately remove the cycle lane in West Bank due to the detriment it is causing the established residents and the community as well as the shops in Dunsmure Road.

"It is impacting severely also in the established Jewish community who need to access the shops. Moreover due to lack of usage observed by all of the above, it is also dangerous and confusing to the thousands of school children in the surrounding area of Stamford Hill who cross West Bank on their way to school daily."

The proposal is set to be given short shrift, not least because the council is waiting on a delivery of more barriers to stop drivers using the lane.