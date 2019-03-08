Stamford Hill mum celebrates registering carer support group As1 as a charity

Co-founders Charlotte Pearson and Kiesha McInnis (with sign in the centre), and trustees Rev Alice Whalley and Nasima Begum (with cakes). Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Two mums who set up a support group for parents of children with additional needs celebrated after registering it as a charity last week.

Charlotte Pearson, whose son Chayce, is autistic, and Kiesha Mcinnis, mother to Kyanna, who also has additional needs, founded AS1 last year, saying there was a lack of support for carers in their situation.

Soon they had up to 30 people attending their coffee mornings at Hackney Ark in Downs Park Road.

The Gazette reported earlier this year that Charlotte, of Stamford Hill, was looking for a treasurer and trustees to successfully register As1 as a charity, and last week they got the good news.

To mark the occasion, the group got together and celebrated with afternoon tea at St John the Evangelist Church in Queen's Drive, Finsbury Park on Friday.

"We thought we'd celebrate with the parents and kids," said Charlotte. "The group has been amazing and we're still running the support sessions. The Gazette article got a lot of people interested."