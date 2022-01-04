A month to have your say on Stamford Hill sites identified for housing

Stamford Hill residents, businesses and community groups have less than a month left to have their say on plans to develop the neighbourhood.

In December, the community was invited to have a say on a new area plan for Stamford Hill.

The plan has identified sites for new homes to ease overcrowding as well as policies to deliver much-needed schools and community facilities.

The new planning guidance set out in the draft Stamford Hill Area Action Plan (AAP) was approved for consolation by the council's cabinet in November.

It was shaped by the community to ensure new development and improvements to public spaces benefit and reflect the communities living in Stamford Hill.

Deputy mayor Cllr Guy Nicholson, portfolio holder for housing supply and planning, said: “The plan will help guide investment into, and the development of, Stamford Hill to meet the demand – not just for new homes in the years ahead, but also for local community facilities and the public realm while enhancing the character of the neighbourhood itself."

A view of Stamford Hill - Credit: Gary Manhine

It was developed with contributions from thousands of people in the Stamford Hill community over the past five years, led by the Stamford Hill Community Panel – an advisory group made up of representatives from local community organisations and local councillors.

While the majority of the engagement took place prior to the Covid pandemic, additional consultations have been taking place to help shape the final draft of the Stamford Hill AAP.

It will be consulted on this summer.

Have your say before January 31 with an online survey at stamfordhillareaactionplan.commonplace.is

Or, complete a paper survey at Stamford Hill Library on Portland Avenue, at Stoke Newington Library at 184 Stoke Newington Church Street or Hackney Central Library at 1 Reading Lane.

To attend a drop-in session on the draft plant visit Lea View House Community Hall at Springfield Road on January 10 from 11am-3pm.

Or visit Sainsbury's forecourt outside Amhurst Park on January 15 from 3-7pm.