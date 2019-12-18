Stamford Hill rabbi attack: Two boys charged with racially-aggravated GBH
PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 December 2019
PA/Press Association Images
Two boys have been charged with racially-aggravated GBH after a senior rabbi was beaten up in Stamford Hill last month.
The pair, 14 and 15, will appear at Stratford Youth Court on January 7 after handing themselves in this week following a media appeal.
The victim, a 54-year-old dayan who sits as a judge in Judaic courts, was in Hackney for a family wedding when he was allegedly attacked while walking back to a relative's home in Amhurst Park just before 10pm on November 29.
He was left bleeding on the pavement.
