Stamford Hill special needs school given free broadband to support its pupils

PUBLISHED: 16:44 15 October 2020

Side by Side special needs school in Stamford Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A special needs school in Stamford Hill has received free broadband as part of a donation to support its work.

Property investment firm Avon Group of Companies and broadband provider Community Fibre have partnered up to give Side by Side a 1Gbps package of full-fibre broadband for free, including waiving the ongoing monthly fees.

The infrastructure, which does not use copper phone wires or need to be powered by Side by Side, will go across the school’s new £10 million site for free.

Side by Side is currently under development and hopes to be ready for an expanded intake of pupils - up from 80 to 130 - in time for September 2022.

Jacob Sorotzkin, chair of governors at Side by Side, said he is “incredibly grateful” for the donation: “Having access to this impressive broadband offering - and at no cost - will enable us to continue to provide an inclusive, interactive and high-quality education to all of our pupils.”

Israel Moskovitz, chief executive of Avon Group and trustee at Side by Side, said: “Side by Side is a charity that is incredibly close to my heart.

“The work they do to support young children with disabilities is integral to the community, and, as a trustee of the school, I have been pleased to work with Community Fibre to provide a valuable service free of charge.”

Community Fibre’s chief executive Graeme Oxby added the company is “committed to helping those in our community”.

