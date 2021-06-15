'Geffrye must fall', say protestors as Hoxton museum reopens
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Hackney MP Diane Abbott, local councillors and anti-racist campaigners rallied outside the Museum of the Home over the weekend, calling for the slave trader statue of Sir Robert Geffrye to fall.
The latest protest took place on the museum’s reopening day following a three-year closure due to a £18.1million upgrade.
Speakers at the protest, held on June 12, called out the decision by the museum’s board to keep the statue, despite almost 80 per cent of respondents living nearby wanting it gone.
Documents released by the Museum of the Home last year also revealed governmental pressure had played a role in its decision.
Hackney MP Diane Abbott called on the museum’s leadership to take the statue down: “The community doesn’t want that statue where it is, most of the workers in the actual museum don’t want it where it is.
"In 2021, what are we doing glorifying slave traders."
You may also want to watch:
Ms Abbott also recalled visiting the museum as a child and told how the 17th century merchant, who profited from the transatlantic slave trade, was glorified as a "hero" and "important man".
The MP added: "We didn’t get any information at all about how Geffrye made his money. There was no mention of slavery or the slave trade or the broken and bloody black bodies that had to suffer for Geffrye to have the money to build this."
Most Read
- 1 Hackney boxing champion Kirkland Laing dies aged 66
- 2 Delta Covid strain spreads in Hackney with high rates in neighbouring boroughs
- 3 Hackney flat block damaged as 25 firefighters respond to barbecue blaze
- 4 New Dalston exhibition celebrates social and physical landscapes of London
- 5 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 6 Ridley Road market mask hero helps Hackney people through the pandemic
- 7 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
- 8 Medics to prioritise 17,000 unvaccinated people in City and Hackney
- 9 ‘Missing cohort’: Health inequality playing out through long Covid cases, data suggests
- 10 Woman accused of murdering man in Hackney appears in court
At the rally the mayor of Hackney said the museum's board had turned its back on Hackney.
He added: “[The] statue represents blood, murder and exploitation over centuries and it should not be standing in Hackney in the 21st century in a prominent position above this museum."
Despite continued calls for removal, The Museum of the Home has reopened and made efforts to "keep and explain" the statue instead.
Director, Sonia Solicari, said the museum "welcomes peaceful protest", adding: "As a museum we are a centre of debate and discussion so we welcome that dialogue."
A plaque with a QR code has been installed next to the statue leading to a detailed history of Geffrye and changes have been made to reinterpret collections showcasing more stories of Britain's colonial history.
The museum is also featuring a temporary art installation called Bearers of Home which acts as a visual response to the debate around the Geffrye statue.