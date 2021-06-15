News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

'Geffrye must fall', say protestors as Hoxton museum reopens

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:37 PM June 15, 2021   
Protesters are demanding the removal of the statue of Robert Geffrye.

Diane Abbott joined protesters demanding the removal of the statue of Robert Geffrye who lived from 1613-1703. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hackney MP Diane Abbott, local councillors and anti-racist campaigners rallied outside the Museum of the Home over the weekend, calling for the slave trader statue of Sir Robert Geffrye to fall.

The latest protest took place on the museum’s reopening day following a three-year closure due to a £18.1million upgrade.  

A protester signs a petition outside the new entrance to The Museum of the Home, opposite Hoxton Station.

A protester signs a petition outside the new entrance to The Museum of the Home, opposite Hoxton Station. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Speakers at the protest, held on June 12, called out the decision by the museum’s board to keep the statue, despite almost 80 per cent of respondents living nearby wanting it gone.

Documents released by the Museum of the Home last year also revealed governmental pressure had played a role in its decision.

Geffrye Must Fall protesters rallied at the front of the museum's gates on the day it reopened (June 12). 

Geffrye Must Fall protesters rallied at the front of the museum's gates on the day it reopened (June 12). - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hackney MP Diane Abbott called on the museum’s leadership to take the statue down: “The community doesn’t want that statue where it is, most of the workers in the actual museum don’t want it where it is.

"In 2021, what are we doing glorifying slave traders."

Protesters at the front of the building on Kingsland Road carry signs saying Geffrye Must Fall.

Protesters at the front of the building on Kingsland Road carry signs saying Geffrye Must Fall. - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Ms Abbott also recalled visiting the museum as a child and told how the 17th century merchant, who profited from the transatlantic slave trade, was glorified as a "hero" and "important man".

The MP added: "We didn’t get any information at all about how Geffrye made his money. There was no mention of slavery or the slave trade or the broken and bloody black bodies that had to suffer for Geffrye to have the money to build this."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney boxing champion Kirkland Laing dies aged 66
  2. 2 Delta Covid strain spreads in Hackney with high rates in neighbouring boroughs
  3. 3 Hackney flat block damaged as 25 firefighters respond to barbecue blaze
  1. 4 New Dalston exhibition celebrates social and physical landscapes of London 
  2. 5 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
  3. 6 Ridley Road market mask hero helps Hackney people through the pandemic
  4. 7 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
  5. 8 Medics to prioritise 17,000 unvaccinated people in City and Hackney
  6. 9 ‘Missing cohort’: Health inequality playing out through long Covid cases, data suggests
  7. 10 Woman accused of murdering man in Hackney appears in court

At the rally the mayor of Hackney said the museum's board had turned its back on Hackney.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville calls for the statue of Sir Robert Geffrye to be removed. 

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville calls for the statue of Sir Robert Geffrye to be removed. - Credit: Polly Hancock

He added: “[The] statue represents blood, murder and exploitation over centuries and it should not be standing in Hackney in the 21st century in a prominent position above this museum."

Despite continued calls for removal, The Museum of the Home has reopened and made efforts to "keep and explain" the statue instead.

The Museum of the Home's Bearers of Home exhibit created by BLKBRD Collective.

The museum's Bearers of Home exhibit created by BLKBRD Collective. - Credit: Holly Chant

Director, Sonia Solicari, said the museum "welcomes peaceful protest", adding: "As a museum we are a centre of debate and discussion so we welcome that dialogue."

A plaque with a QR code has been installed next to the statue leading to a detailed history of Geffrye and changes have been made to reinterpret collections showcasing more stories of Britain's colonial history. 

The museum is also featuring a temporary art installation called Bearers of Home which acts as a visual response to the debate around the Geffrye statue

Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas.

Hackney Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas spoke about her mixed heritage and supported protesters calls for the statues removal. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cllr Carole Williams holds up a sign which reads: "Black and Tired."

Cllr Carole Williams holds up a sign which reads: "Black and Tired." - Credit: Polly Hancock


The statue has been on the building since 1912.

The statue has been on the building since 1912. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Protesters congregated outside the new entrance to The Museum of the Home, opposite Hoxton Station.

Protesters congregated outside the new entrance to The Museum of the Home, opposite Hoxton Station, in time for the museum's opening at 9.30am on June 12. Speaker Sasha Simic from Hackney Stand Up to Racism. - Credit: Polly Hancock



Diane Abbott
Heritage
Hackney News
Shoreditch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye at The Museum of the Home (formerly called The Geffrye Museum). Picture: Ken Mears

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott to join 'Geffrye Must Fall' protest at museum reopening

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
stock shot of a policeman

Crime

Woman charged with murder after Stamford Hill fatal stabbing

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Electoral map of Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

Elections

Hackney could lose Dalston ward to Islington under proposed redrawing of...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney student Badriyah with her 86-year-old grandad Rahid Ali. 

Education News

Student fulfils family dream to become doctor at top medical school

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus